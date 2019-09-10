|
Lorain: Frances T. Hobor, 91, of Lorain, passed on Sunday, September 8, 2019 to be with the Lord after a short illness.
She was born March 3, 1928 in Lorain and had been a lifelong Lorain resident. Frances graduated from Lorain High School in 1946 and attended St. John College in Cleveland, where she received her bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in education.
She taught elementary education at Holy Family School in Parma, St. Stanislaus School in Lorain and Masson School in Lorain, retiring in 1985.
Frances was a member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lorain, a member and past president of the Sodality Club of the church, a member of St. Ann’s Lodge Br # 114 and a member of St. Peter Parish in Lorain. She enjoyed line dancing and loved to travel, especially on cruises, visiting many countries.
She is survived by her three sisters, Bernadette Steadman, of Elyria, Dorothy Hobar, of Lorain, and Marcella Turton, of Lorain; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Anna Hobor (nee Falat); and brothers, Chuck and Edward Hobor.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The mass of Christian Burial will follow on Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Lorain.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
