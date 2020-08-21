Francis Anthony "Frank" Gardinier, 69, of Vermilion, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a short illness.He was born November 12, 1950 in Buffalo, NY and had been a Vermilion resident since 1965.Frank worked for Ford Motor, Lorain in the commercial department as well as quality control retiring from Avon Lake Ford in 2006.He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church where he was a former member of the choir. He was a member of UAW Local Union #424 and enjoyed his weekly meetings with Ford retirees. He played poker with his buddies, went to the gym and loved to spend time with his dog, Betsy.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Brenda (nee Smith), Vermilion; son, Paul (Lisa) Gardinier, Vermilion; daughter, Chera Gardinier, York, PA; and grandchildren, Deanna Miller, Carly Guise, Shane Guise, Ryleigh Gardinier, and Courtney Kovalan.He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Helen L (nee Forichette) Gardinier, sisters, Kathleen, Helen and Nancy and brothers, James and Paul.The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 23 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Prayers will be said, Monday at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion.. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions toSt. Mary Catholic Church or Vitalant Blood Bank Services (formerly Lifeshare), 333 E. Bridge St., Elyria, Ohio 44035.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
