Francis W. "Butch" Coleman, Jr., 74, of Lorain, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a lengthy illness.Butch was born December 13, 1945 in Altoona, PA and had been a Lorain resident for the past 58 years moving from PA.He began his career with Norfolk and Western Rail Road before becoming a self-employed Insurance Agent. Butch sold insurance for over 30 years retiring in 2012.He was a past member of the Masons and Broadway Assembly Church, Lorain. Butch enjoyed shooting pool, playing chess, reading his bible, watching cooking shows, cooking, and woodworking.He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary (nee Wise) Coleman of Lorain; daughters, Kimberly (Marc) Zander of Vermilion, Kelly (David) Read of Oak Hill, and Kerry Parker of Oberlin; son, Frank (Jaime) Coleman of Lorain; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his sisters, Diane (Bill) Kallas of Vermilion and Kerry Delozier of Altoona, PA.He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Irene (nee Coady) Coleman; and his brother, Francis Darryl Coleman.The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday February 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Reverend Jim Cooper will officiate. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 13, 2020