Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Francisco Fernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francisco Fernandez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Francisco Fernandez Obituary
Francisco Fernandez, 88 of Warrenton, a former long-time resident of Amherst, Ohio passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. Francisco was born November 18, 1930 in Monclo, WV. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired after working thirty years for the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, OH. He was also a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Amherst, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Fernandez; two sons, Michael Fernandez (Donna) of Levittown PA and Gary Fernandez (Leanne) of Warrenton, VA; nine grandchildren, Keith Fernandez, Sarah Siegman (Brian), Kaitlyn Fernandez, Carson Fernandez, Elise Fernandez, Austin Fernandez, Aubrey Fernandez, Logan Fernandez, and Bethany Fernandez. Francisco was preceded in death by his parents, Bernardo and Amalia Fernandez and two brothers, Bernardo and Jose Fernandez. A memorial service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton VA on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Paul Dunn officiating. Burial will take place in Culpeper National Cemetery on April 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.