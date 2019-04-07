|
Francisco Fernandez, 88 of Warrenton, a former long-time resident of Amherst, Ohio passed away Thursday April 4, 2019. Francisco was born November 18, 1930 in Monclo, WV. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired after working thirty years for the Ford Motor Company in Lorain, OH. He was also a member of the Faith Baptist Church in Amherst, Ohio. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Fernandez; two sons, Michael Fernandez (Donna) of Levittown PA and Gary Fernandez (Leanne) of Warrenton, VA; nine grandchildren, Keith Fernandez, Sarah Siegman (Brian), Kaitlyn Fernandez, Carson Fernandez, Elise Fernandez, Austin Fernandez, Aubrey Fernandez, Logan Fernandez, and Bethany Fernandez. Francisco was preceded in death by his parents, Bernardo and Amalia Fernandez and two brothers, Bernardo and Jose Fernandez. A memorial service will be held at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton VA on Saturday April 13, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Paul Dunn officiating. Burial will take place in Culpeper National Cemetery on April 17, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2019