Francisco “Don Ito” Figueroa, 93, of Lorain, went home to the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, Lorain, following a lengthy illness.He was born January 10, 1926, in Humacao to Saturnino Figueroa and Maria Olmeda. He lived in Brooklyn, New York before coming to Lorain in 1967.Francisco retired from Lorain Ford Assembly Plant and worked at Fruehauf Trailer Co. in Avon Lake.He enjoyed playing his accordion.He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Mary (Daniel) Reyes Figueroa of Humacao, Elisa (Elio) DeJesus of Greenville, Kentucky, Anna (Anibal) Burgos of Lorain, and Lydia DeJesus of Louisville, Kentucky; sons, Benjamin (Eva) Figueroa of Las Piedras, Puerto Rico and David (Mildred) Figueroa of Charlotte, North Carolina; 22 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren.Other than his parents, Francisco was preceded in death by his loving wife of 74 years, Filomena Figueroa (née Torres) in April 2017; son, Luis Figueroa; sisters, Alejandrina Figueroa Sanchez, Ana Maria Figueroa Sanchez, and Luz Maria Figueroa.His family will receive friends Wednesday, April 10 from 5 p.m. until time of service at 7 p.m. at Iglesia Pentacostal Cristo Missionera, 1930 Broadway Avenue. His funeral service will be there Thursday at 10 a.m. Pastor Ruben Rodriguez will officiate, burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst.Funeral arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164.For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 9, 2019