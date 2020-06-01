Francisco Smith Jr.
Francisco Smith Jr., age 18, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, Ohio. Born December 20, 2001, to Damarie Carrasquillo in Lorain, Ohio, Francisco spent his entire life in Lorain. He attended Black River Career Prep High School in Elyria and would have graduated this year. He planned to enlist in the U.S. Army after High School. Francisco was also a member of Boy Scouts Troop 307 and Lorain Youth Baseball. He loved baseball, enjoyed playing video games, and hanging out with friends. Francisco loved to tell jokes and goof off as well as make people laugh. Surviving are his mother, Maria (Ernesto) Vasquez; grandparents, Jose and Lidia Laboy; siblings, Jelly Vasquez, Marcos Vasquez, Damari Smith, William Cruz, and Ashley Solis; as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julio and Conrada Solis and Maria Agosto. Private funeral services were held. Burial followed at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists handled thearrangements. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
June 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Dovin Funeral Home
