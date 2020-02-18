|
|
Frank Antone Dugovich, 89 years of age, and a resident of Middleburg Heights, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at his home, following a sudden illness. He was born September 21, 1931 in Lorain, Ohio. Frank had made his home in Middleburg Heights for over 40 years. Frank proudly served in the United States Marines during the Korean War as a tank mechanic. After his service to his country, he was employed as an accountant. Frank was a member of St. Bartholomew Church in Middleburg Heights. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Frank obtained his pilot's license and was a coin and stamp collector. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Helen Elizabeth Dugovich (nee: Rozsos); his sister, Lynn Lyons of Tualatin, Oregon; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his siblings, MaryAnn Camera and Nick Dugovich; his half siblings, Jermaine, Ernest, Elmer, Hermaine, Betty and William; and his parents, Michael and Maria Dugovich (nee: Kusnyir). Friends may call Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of closing prayers at 11:30 a.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:00 noon at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O'Connor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020