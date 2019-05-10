|
Frank G. Mezatasta Jr., age 81, of Lorain, passed away March 27, 2019 in Florida. He was born May 30, 1937, in Lorain, OH. Frank enjoyed selling stamps and coins at Jamies Flea Market, eBay, bowling, and traveling to St. Andrews, Scotland, to golf. He was employed by Pete DeSantis as a Frito-Lay salesman for 36 years, retiring in 2003. Survivors include his children, Frank, Melissa, Judy, and John Mezatasta; brother, Tony Mezatasta; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Frank is preceded in death by his brothers, Jack and Jimmy Mezatasta. Funeral services will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 1, 2019 at Church of the Open Door, 43275 Telegraph Rd. with Pastor Jason Russ officiating the services. Contributions in Frank's name may be made to the Church of the Open Door.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 12, 2019