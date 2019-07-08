|
Frank J. Bonaminio, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Amherst Health Center in Amherst, OH.
Frank was born on August 2, 1963, in Lorain, OH, where he was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Admiral King High School and Kent State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education.
Frank enjoyed teaching, listening to music, and he especially enjoyed giving to a variety of charities to help others. He was a proud son, brother, and uncle, and he will be missed by many. Frankie will be remembered for his infectious laugh and his love he shared with everyone he met.
He is survived by his sister, Anita Krimm; brother, Dr. Anthony Bonaminio; uncle, Frank (Josie) Pelusi, who regarded Frankie as one of their own; cherished nephew and niece, Zachary and Madeline; and many loving family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Esterino and Concetta (nee Pelusi) Bonaminio; and his grandparents.
The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until closing prayers at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Peter Parish, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44053, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 9, 2019