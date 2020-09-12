1/1
Frank Smith
1934 - 2020
Frank Smith, 86 of Lorain, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born August 4, 1934 in Pineville, KY to the late Elbert and Viola (nee Hubbard) Smith.A retired 33 year employee of U.S. Steel, he also attended the Sheffield Church of God, where he enjoyed fellowship as a greeter and usher.He is survived by children, Franklin (Allison), Johnny Wayne and Xyane O. Alexander, Jody A. Smith; grandchildren, Selena, Derek, Jenna and great granddaughter, Jaclyn.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Keener) and sons, Jerry and Jackie Ray Smith.Family and friends will be received Tuesday, September 15, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, where the funeral service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM. Rev. Harold Hylton officiating. Interment, Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst TWP., Ohio.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Helping Hands of Sheffield Church of God, 2280 Abbe Rd. N., Sheffield, OH 44054. Social Distancing and masks are required.

Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
