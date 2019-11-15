|
|
Frank T. Zabrecky, Sr., age 90, passed peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and compassionate nurses of New Life Hospice in Lorain, Ohio. Frank was born on February 14, 1929 in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. He loved to return to the coal-mining town of his birth each summer and regale his family with stories of his childhood. He and his brother, John, were altar boys at the Slovak Church of St. Stephen. Frank was always working, either stocking shelves at the neighborhood grocery store, using his homemade wagon to take groceries to the elderly, or picking blackberries in the hills. After his father’s death in a mining accident in 1942, his mother brought all of the children back to her family in Lorain. He joined the U.S. Army on August 3, 1948. Frank served as a Private 1 st Class-INF-USAR Ready Reserve. He became a paratrooper with 11th and 82nd Airborne Divisions. Dad always wanted to be the first one out the C-47 door, and said that it felt like heaven to be floating among the clouds. Dad was very proud of his military service, and was honorably discharged on July 9, 1954. Upon his return to Lorain, Frank attended the Carpenter’s Union training program. There he earned his journeyman’s designation. Frank then launched his own home building business, Frank T. Zabrecky General Contracting. He built over one hundred homes in the Lorain and Erie County areas. Past customers would come up to him and talk about the quality homes that he built, and that they still lived in the same homes many years later. Frank was an avid golfer. He won many trophies over the years, and golfed on the Knights of Columbus, Council #637 league. Although it often rained on golfing Tuesdays, he always told us that it never rains on the golf course. Dad liked walking on the beach, listening to the Four Freshmen, and spending time with his family. He had a beautiful voice, and during his younger days sang in a barbershop quartet. Dad was very proud of his Slovak heritage. Frank Sr. is survived by his daughters, Monica Zabrecky Chuhna (Edward), of Concord, Dianne Zabrecky Watson, of Amherst; and his son, Frank T. Zabrecky Jr., of Amherst. He is also survived by his special niece, Marcia Zabrecky Kuzak (Bill), who took him on lunchtime outings and helped care for him when he became ill. Frank is survived by his grandniece, Allison Kuzak Cromer (Master Sargent Daniel J. Cromer, U.S. Army, Hawaii), their children, Evan and Ava; and grandnephew, Christopher, of Columbus. There were also many other nieces, nephews, and their children. Frank will be dearly missed by his long-time companion, Joyce Dickerhoff, of Vermilion; and his grand-dog, Charley. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Frank J. Zabrecky, Mary F. (Evan/Ivan) and his loving wife, Mary (Mackin) Zabrecky. He was also the last survivor of his siblings, Baby Helen, Agnes, John, Ralph, Joe and Ed. Frank’s family would like to thank his many physicians, nurses, and the staff at New Life Hospice for their loving care. We also appreciate the thoughtfulness of Gerard and Peggy Formholtz, along with their sons, Sam and Joe. Dad will be sorely missed, but we will carry him in our hearts always. He is our Valentine. Those who wish to make a charitable contribution in his memory may write to Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035; New Life Hospice Mercy Foundation, 3700 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053; or a . Services were private and previously held. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, assisted the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 17, 2019