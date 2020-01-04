|
Frank V. Davoli, age 85, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday January 3, 2020. He was born in Lorain on June 24, 1934 and remained a life-long resident of the city; Frank was a graduate of Lorain St. Mary High School.He was employed for thirty-one years as an assembly technician at Ford Motor Company’s Lorain Assembly Plant. While working at Ford he was a member of United Auto Worker’s Local 425 and also served on the UAW Retirees Education Committee. He had previously been employed at the Lorain Creamery.Mr. Davoli was a long-time parishioner of Nativity BVM Catholic Church where he sat on the finance committee and also served as an usher. He also formerly coached CYO basketball and track there.Frank was crowned heavyweight division Golden Gloves boxing champion in 1955. Known for his benevolence, he also delivered Meals-On-Wheels to shut-ins in greater Lorain for over twenty-two years. He, along with his wife, also volunteered time for the Giving Tree Programs at both Nativity BVM and St. Peter Parish.Frank is survived by his wife of sixty-three years Rita (nee Bogdan), and by sons: John (Lisa) of Fostoria and Joseph of Sandusky. He also leaves grandchildren: Jennifer (Reuben) Bellisario, Rita (Edwin) Torres, Ashley Davoli, Mathew Davoli, Sarah (Shelby) Davoli, Noah Davoli, Frankie Davoli, Emily (Taylor) Gosztola, and Damien Davoli; great grandchildren: Isaiah, Reuben, Jr., Xavier, Emma, Lily, Tucker, and XinRui; son-in-law, Bob Barto and numerous nieces and nephews..Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Carmelo and Emelinda (nee Trepasso) Davoli; daughters: Andrea (in infancy) and Angela Barto; son, Frank; daughter-in-law, Valerie; twin infant grandchildren, Jessica and Anthony; brother, Joseph; and sisters Marie and Rosie.Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel – 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Funeral services will be Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. in Nativity BVM Catholic Church – 1454 Lexington Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Robert Glepko, pastor of the parish will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.To share your memories and condolences with the Davoli Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 5, 2020