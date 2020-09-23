Frank William Brunotts, 85, of Walnut Creek, California, passed away on September 5, 2020 after a valiant battle against Alzheimer's disease. Frank was born in November of 1934, a depression era baby, the sole child to Italian immigrants Amadeo “Madell” Francis Brunotts and Angela Maria Monaco in Lorain, Ohio. For the first six years of his life Frank lived in a small apartment above the grocery store his family ran called Monaco’s Market on Broadway in Lorain, Ohio with both his parents and grandparents. The store was a successful business. Frank’s grandfather ran the meat department selling his popular homemade sausage and his grandmother did the rest. In 1940 Frank’s family moved to the country where Frank’s grandfather had some land. On that land his grandfather built three homes, two for his sons, and one for himself, his wife, and Frank’s parents. It was a terrific plot of land surrounded by fruit trees and a large vegetable garden that his father attended to with unending passion. Frank had the fortune of growing up in Lorain, Ohio surrounded by a large extended and loving Italian family. Throughout his life he enjoyed learning about and living the Italian way of life. After graduating from Clearview Highschool in 1952, he went on to study Engineering at Murray State College in Kentucky from 1952-54. Worried about getting drafted, Frank voluntarily enlisted in the Army for a short time where he was trained as a communications spy and assigned to the Army Security Agency. Frank went through basic training at Fort Knox and communications training at Fort Devens Massachusetts. Frank was stationed in Kyoto, Japan once his training was completed. After completing his service in the Army, Frank attended Oberlin College in 1957 in Oberlin, Ohio on the GI bill where he graduated with a degree in English in 1960. After graduation from Oberlin, Frank landed his first job as a writer and editor for Harper & Row Publishers in New York City. Around this time he met Patricia Thompson through mutual friends, and they wed in 1962, going on to have three children, Frank Amadeo, of Ashburn, Virginia, Anthony Michele, of Walnut Creek, California and Valerie Angela of Redondo Beach, California. The family made their home in New York City then settling in Torrington, Connecticut in 1971 and finally moving to Walnut Creek, California in 1978. Frank became a technical writer and editor for EG&G and an independent literary agent during his time in Walnut Creek, California. Frank had an unending love of his family. His family meant more to him than anything else in the world. He was immensely proud of Frank, Anthony, Valerie, and his wife Patricia and always tried his best to support them. Frank had a generous nature and a booming laugh that will never be forgotten. Frank was also a passionate man of words and could often be found writing and planning his next chapter. He spent countless hours at his manual typewriter writing and editing before the computer age. Some of his favorite authors included Ernest Hemingway, Will Durant, James Joyce, and John Updike. Frank also had a deep love of jazz music and Frank Sinatra. Anyone who knew Frank knew that he was the most loving father and husband a family could ask for. His keen wit and intellect will be passed on to his family for generations to come. Frank was predeceased by his father Amadeo “Madell” Francis Brunotts and his mother Angela Maria Monaco Brunotts. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Patricia Thompson Brunotts, his sons Frank Amadeo Brunotts, and Anthony Michele Brunotts, his daughter Valerie Angela Brunotts Reid, his daughter-in-law Stephanie Santos Brunotts, his son-in-law Robert Daniel Reid, and his four beautiful grandchildren Taylor Santos Brunotts, Katharine Santos Brunotts, Christopher Albert Reid, and Nicholette Capri Reid. The family requests that all flowers and notes be sent to 2744 San Carlos Drive Walnut Creek, CA 94598. Donations can also be made on behalf of Frank to The Hemingway Society. There will be a private memorial for immediate family. Frank will be laid to rest at Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst, Ohio next to his Mother and Father. “Every man's life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” /Ernest Hemingway



