Frank Wysocki Sr., 90, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, Ohio with loving family by his side.He was born in Lorain, where he resided all of his life, on April 10, 1929.Frank married Norma Jean (nee Smith) on January 28, 1952 and they raised six children together. He was a Tug Driver at Ford Motor Co. in Lorain for 33 years from 1958 until his retirement in 1991. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua in Lorain, Lorain Senior Center, UAW and the 200 Club at St. Anthony’s. He enjoyed listening to polka music, the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns.He is survived by his daughters: Barbara (Jack) Critelli of Lorain, Jo-Ann (Felix) Rodriguez of Lorain, and Catherine (Tony) Ellis of Amherst; son, Joseph Wysocki of Columbus; brother, Joseph (Irene) Wysocki of Vermillion; 28 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma J. Wysocki in 1992; sons, John and Frank Wysocki; grandson, Danny Critelli; granddaughter, Alyssa Ellis; parents, John and Catherine (nee Yop); brother, Leo Wysocki; and sister, Mary Wysocki.A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 E. Erie Ave, Lorain, Ohio 44052, Rev. Edward J. Smith, Pastor, officiating (meet at Church). Christian Entombment services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain following the Mass.Memorial donations may be made in Frank’s memory to St. Anthony of Padua, 1305 E. Erie Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Funeral arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, Ohio. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 23, 2019