The Morning Journal Obituaries
Home

Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Franklin D. Williams


1933 - 2020
Franklin D. Williams Obituary
Franklin D. Williams, 86, of Sheffield Lake, OH, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born July 24, 1933, in Kentucky to parents, Wylie and Sarah (nee Craycraft) Williams. Franklin was a proud Air Force veteran and was employed by BF Goodrich as the Operations Supervisor. He was a member of the Sheffield Lake V.F.W. He enjoyed fishing, boating and above all, spending time with his family. He is survived by his loving children, Ed (Trina) Williams, Joyce (Ray) Muha and Cindy (Ken) Bublinec; daughter-in-law, Teresa Williams; cherished grandchildren, Jenny (Mike), July (Nate), Amanda, Lea, Jared, Corri (Ben), Allie and Brennan; great-grandchildren, Cassie, Peyton and Evie. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elvira; his parents; his son, Dave Williams; and grandson, Chris. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to St. Jude Children’s Research Center 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105, . Private family only services are being held today at Resthaven Memory Gardens. A public celebration of life will be announced on our website. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 11, 2020
