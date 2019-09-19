Home

Franklin J. Andolsek Obituary
Franklin J. Andolsek, 80 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at New Life Hospice in Lorain following a full and meaningful life. He was born September 27, 1938, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania. Franklin had made his home in Amherst since 1969. He proudly served in the United States Army. Franklin was employed as a Plant Manager at RW Beckett. He loved listening to Polka music, being outdoors, golfing, fishing, hunting and tending to his garden. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his grandchildren. Survivors include his children, James Andolsek (Sheila) and Joanne Thomas (Frank), both of Lorain; his grandchildren, Sara Andolsek, Jared Andolsek (Ashley), Elyssa Thomas and Stephen Thomas; his brothers, Lou Andolsek, of Thibodaux, Louisianna and Edward Andolsek (Dottie), of Wakeman; his sisters, Rose Fantini (Joe), of LaBelle, Pennsylvania, Patricia Sobieski (Richard), of Wellington and Dorothy Nevadale, of Elyria. He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Betty Jean Andolsek (nee: Vojtush), on April 22, 2018; his brothers, Richard and Robert; and his parents, Frank and Catherine Andolsek (nee: Brado). Friends may call Monday, September 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Fr. Timothy O'Connor, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Amherst will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 20, 2019
