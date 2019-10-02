|
|
Fred Bennett, 84, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, surrounded by family. Fred retired from the Lorain Ford Motor Company after 40 years of service in 2000. Fred is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Wnek), of 62 years; daughters, Sharon (Joe) Fetsi and Susan (Joseph) Phillips; son, Tom (Elizabeth) Bennett; sister, Virginia New; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Bennett; and brothers, Roland Bennett and Duwaine Bennett. Fred was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion. Rev. Paul Schreiner will officiate. Fred will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019