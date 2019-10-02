Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
731 Exchange Street
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
731 Exchange Street
Vermilion, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fred Bennett Obituary
Fred Bennett, 84, of Lorain, Ohio, passed away, Monday, September 30, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, surrounded by family. Fred retired from the Lorain Ford Motor Company after 40 years of service in 2000. Fred is survived by his wife, Mary (nee Wnek), of 62 years; daughters, Sharon (Joe) Fetsi and Susan (Joseph) Phillips; son, Tom (Elizabeth) Bennett; sister, Virginia New; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Evelyn Bennett; and brothers, Roland Bennett and Duwaine Bennett. Fred was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone. Visitation will be Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. The family will also receive friends on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 731 Exchange Street, Vermilion. Rev. Paul Schreiner will officiate. Fred will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now