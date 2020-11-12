1/1
Fred J. Scharmann
1937 - 2020
Fred J. Scharmann of Avon passed away quietly at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Fred was born February 26, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to parents Fritz and Helen (nee Geyer) Scharmann.Fred was a man of many talents and passions. A 1955 graduate of Brookside High School, Fred completed his undergraduate studies at Baldwin Wallace College, and began many lifelong friendships through his membership in Phi Kappa Tau. Fred went on to complete his master’s degree at Kent State University. It was around this time that Fred married his high school sweetheart, Carol Scott, and they began their 58-year journey together.Fred had a passion for math and science and shared this by teaching numerous students at Brookside in Sheffield Lake. His career took him from the classroom to the guidance counselor’s office at the Avon Lake schools, where he retired after 35 years of dedicated service. Fred spent his time out of school enjoying golf, astronomy, computers, metal detecting and stunt kites. In the “off season” from school, he worked part-time at Sweetbriar Golf Club in Avon Lake, spending 40 years as everyone’s favorite starter.While Fred was a man of many interests, his family brought him the most joy. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them life lessons and playing games. As the family “card shark” sometimes the lessons and games would intersect, bringing laughter and love into the family home. He also loved spending time at the family vacation home in Graysville, OhioLeft to cherish Fred’s memory are his wife, Carol Scharmann; children, Karen Veliconia (Pete), Brenda Van (Tim) and Scott Scharmann (Kenny de Ruyter); grandchildren Kelsey Styrt (Vitaliy) and Andrew Veliconia; and sister Kathy Burrill (Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Scharmann (Bev).If you are so led, the family suggests memorial contributions in Fred’s memory be forwarded to First Congregational Church, 36363 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039. Private services will be held. www.buschcares.com 440-937-6175


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Fred was a great friend to my brother, Ray, and my terrific Algebra1 teacher in 60-61.
Jane Minsterman Henderson
Student
November 12, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Carol and all Scharmann family. Fred was a great guy.. a friend..a buddy.. throughout our life. May he rest in Peace.
Neal & Lorene Alston
Friend
November 12, 2020
Uncle Fred will always be an amazing class act. I always enjoyed getting together with the entire Scharmann family for game night. We made a lot of unforgettable memories. Christmas at the Scharmann house was also very enjoyable. The best part was talking with Uncle Fred. I will always cherish those times and for that I thank the entire Scharmann family for those memories. Uncle Fred was an amazing, intellectual man. Aunt Carol and the rest of the Scharmann family I am deeply sorry for your loss.
shad briggs
Family
November 11, 2020
He was a wonderful person. He would help me understand some math problems in study hall.
Condolences to his family
Melody Wallacemelidyew
Student
November 11, 2020
I was in one of his first class of students at Brookside High School. He made math fun and gave me a lifelong love of working with numbers!
Linda (Keane) Cowie
Student
November 11, 2020
Such a great obit to a great guy, sorry for your loss, my condolence to you carol and your family
Marlene Irwin
Friend
November 11, 2020
Scotty,
I am so sorry for the loss of Fred. You Guys were always an inspiration of what a married Couple should be. I will always remember & appreciate the work You did to help organize our Brookside reunion. Prayers for You & Your Family.
Dennis Davis
Classmate
November 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you. God bless.
Gerald Henson
Friend
November 10, 2020
Carol so sorry to hear about Fred. We love you and will keep you and the family in our prayers.
Mitch, Brenda and Kennedy Beursken
Family
November 9, 2020
Carol I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Fred. I know all about the road you are now traveling! I loved working with Fred at Learwood. We had some great times. You and the kids will be in my prayers.
Sherry Schmitz
Friend
November 9, 2020
Please know that you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Ron Warix
Friend
November 9, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of Fred's passing. I worked with him at Learwood Middle School and he was a great man. I'm so sorry Carol. You and your family have my sympathy and prayers.
Barbara Butler
Friend
November 9, 2020
Our prayers are with all of you. Fred was a fine man, a good husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed; our loss is heaven's gain. Richard Brown and Janet Stevens-Brown
Janet Stevens-Brown
Family Friend
November 9, 2020
Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Uncle Fred was the most kind and caring man I ever met and I will always remember the smile on his face and the infectious laugh he had. -Marshall
Marshall Scott
Family
