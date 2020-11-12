Uncle Fred will always be an amazing class act. I always enjoyed getting together with the entire Scharmann family for game night. We made a lot of unforgettable memories. Christmas at the Scharmann house was also very enjoyable. The best part was talking with Uncle Fred. I will always cherish those times and for that I thank the entire Scharmann family for those memories. Uncle Fred was an amazing, intellectual man. Aunt Carol and the rest of the Scharmann family I am deeply sorry for your loss.

shad briggs

