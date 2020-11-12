Fred J. Scharmann of Avon passed away quietly at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family. Fred was born February 26, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to parents Fritz and Helen (nee Geyer) Scharmann.Fred was a man of many talents and passions. A 1955 graduate of Brookside High School, Fred completed his undergraduate studies at Baldwin Wallace College, and began many lifelong friendships through his membership in Phi Kappa Tau. Fred went on to complete his master’s degree at Kent State University. It was around this time that Fred married his high school sweetheart, Carol Scott, and they began their 58-year journey together.Fred had a passion for math and science and shared this by teaching numerous students at Brookside in Sheffield Lake. His career took him from the classroom to the guidance counselor’s office at the Avon Lake schools, where he retired after 35 years of dedicated service. Fred spent his time out of school enjoying golf, astronomy, computers, metal detecting and stunt kites. In the “off season” from school, he worked part-time at Sweetbriar Golf Club in Avon Lake, spending 40 years as everyone’s favorite starter.While Fred was a man of many interests, his family brought him the most joy. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, teaching them life lessons and playing games. As the family “card shark” sometimes the lessons and games would intersect, bringing laughter and love into the family home. He also loved spending time at the family vacation home in Graysville, OhioLeft to cherish Fred’s memory are his wife, Carol Scharmann; children, Karen Veliconia (Pete), Brenda Van (Tim) and Scott Scharmann (Kenny de Ruyter); grandchildren Kelsey Styrt (Vitaliy) and Andrew Veliconia; and sister Kathy Burrill (Jim). He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Bill Scharmann (Bev).If you are so led, the family suggests memorial contributions in Fred’s memory be forwarded to First Congregational Church, 36363 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville, OH 44039. Private services will be held. www.buschcares.com
440-937-6175