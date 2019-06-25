|
Fred J. Stead, 69, of Sheffield Lake, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Fred served as a Military Policeman and Correctional Specialist for the Army during the Vietnam War era. He was a UPS driver for 30 years. Fred was an avid fisherman and golfer who enjoyed collecting many things. Fred is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (nee Bays); children, Ryan Stead, Angela Gibian (David), Adam Stead, and Derek Stead; and siblings, Marty Stead (Peggy), Sharon Vassily, and Brian Stead (Yvonne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Mary Stead, and a son, Aaron Stead. A private family service will be held. Arrangements by Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel. www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 26, 2019