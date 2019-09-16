Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Freddie L. "Fred" Flint


1951 - 2019
Freddie L. "Fred" Flint Obituary
Freddie “Fred” L. Flint, 68, of Lorain, passed away on September 11, 2019 in Anchor Lodge. He was born May 2, 1951, in Lorain, where he was a lifelong resident. He attended Lorain City Schools, and after high school, he served in the United States Marines. He retired from Lithonia Lighting after 15 years of service. He previously worked for several years at the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant. He enjoyed listening to talk radio, fishing, shooting pool, doing crossword puzzles, and playing cards with family and friends. Fred is survived by his son, Demarcus Flint; and daughter, Tara “Pinky” Flint; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his sisters, Loretta Spence (Thurmond), Mary Flint, Shari Williams, Virginia Flint, Dora James; a brother, Anthony Flint (Mary Ann); a good friend, Flynn Smith; and host of other loving relatives and friends. He was processed into death by his parents, David Flint and Nettie (Chambers) Flint; his adoptive mother, Violet Flint; three sisters, Lillian Wilbanks, Violet Mason and Brenda Monroe; a brother, David Flint II; two nieces; and one nephew. A private family gathering will be held. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
