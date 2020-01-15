|
|
Freddie Ray Jones, 84 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Lake Pointe Health Care in Lorain, following a full and meaningful life. He was born December 29, 1935 in Bell County, Kentucky. Freddie was raised in Kentucky before moving to South Amherst, and then to Amherst, where he had made his home for over 43 years. He was employed as an assembler at Ford Motor Company in Lorain. Freddie was a member of the Autoworkers Union. He loved being outdoors, fishing and hunting. Survivors include his son, Steven Jones (Kellie), of Amherst; his siblings, Curt Jones, of Berlin Heights, Donald Jones, of Amherst, and Sue Tallhamer, of Lorain. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Jarvis, Zearl, Virgil and Ron; and his parents, Mitchell and Vestenia Jones (nee: Mason). Friends may call Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, South Amherst. The Rev. Chris Jones, his nephew, will officiate. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 16, 2020