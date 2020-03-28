|
Frederic J. “Rick” Beckler, 78 of Avon Lake, OH passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Lorain, OH to parents Joseph and Frederica (nee Conrad) Beckler on January 11, 1942.Rick graduated from Lorain High School in 1960 and was in the Army Reserves for six years. He retired from Lorain Products in 2001. Rick was best known for his sense of humor and could always be heard singing a song. He enjoyed woodworking and home projects. He had a love for Corvettes and his friendships in the Lake Shore Corvette Club.His memory is left to be cherished by his beloved wife Sophie of 53 years; loving children: Michelle Westover (Mike McIntosh) and Matthew Beckler (Barbara); son in law, Gregg Westover; cherished grandson, Gavin Westover; and dear siblings: David (Joyce) and Doug (Janice) Beckler.He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Lila Jordan of San Diego, CA and Jean McDonald of Lorain, OH.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Hospice of the Western Reserve P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, OH 44192 or to the Alzheimer’s Association 23215 Commerce Park, Ste 300 Beachwood, OH 44122.Family and Friends will gather safely to Celebrate Rick’s Life at a Memorial Service to be announced on our website. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 29, 2020