Frederic J. "Rick" Beckler
Frederic J. “Rick” Beckler, 78, of Avon Lake, OH, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was born in Lorain, OH, to parents, Joseph and Frederica (nee Conrad) Beckler on January 11, 1942. Rick graduated from Lorain High School in 1960 and was in the Army Reserves for six years. He retired from Lorain Products in 2001. Rick was best known for his sense of humor and could always be heard singing a song. He enjoyed woodworking and home projects. He had a love for Corvettes and his friendships in the Lake Shore Corvette Club. His memory is left to be cherished by his beloved wife, Sophie, of 53 years; loving children, Michelle Westover (Mike McIntosh) and Matthew Beckler (Barbara); son-in-law, Gregg Westover; cherished grandson, Gavin Westover; and dear siblings, David (Joyce) and Doug (Janice) Beckler. He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Lila Jordan of San Diego, CA and Jean McDonald of Lorain, OH. Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Ste 300, Beachwood, OH 44122. Friends may call Friday, August 14, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for a visitation with social distancing at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, OH. Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012 with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. www.buschcares.com 440.933.3202.


Published in The Morning Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
