|
|
Frederick Jacob Zimmerman, age 75, of Pinehurst, North Carolina, crossed over to a new dimension on March 12th, 2019.
He was born in Fort Meyers, Florida, on March 11, 1944.
He and his family moved to Ohio when he was three years old with his younger brother, Jim, and his older sister, Rose. His father died in a work-related accident and his mother died of cancer when he was in kindergarten. Fred, Jim, and Rose were raised by a wonderful guardian, Beatrice Spelman, who treated him as her own son.
He was provided a place to live and work by Beatrice’s husband, Edward Spelman, who managed a farm in Beach City, Ohio.
Fred was active in many school activities including Key Club, Football, Track, and he was also the President of the Student Council and of his senior class. He attended the University of Toledo on a football scholarship and was MVP of his team his senior year. He was drafted by the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and the AFL’s Huston Oilers football teams.
A brief career followed and he went to Bowling Green State University for his master’s degree in education. His wonderful wife, Marilyn, was a Toledo and BGSU graduate and had a great teaching career.
Fred is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and second son, Scott and his wife, Irma. Fred’s first son, Eric, died in a car accident in 1997. What a wonderful reunion this is going to be, as Eric has come back many times to see Fred and leave signs and messages that we do survive the death of this physical body. Now its Fred’s turn to visit Eric!
In life, Fred treated people with respect, honesty, and dignity, and asked very little in life to make him happy. He enjoyed helping others and volunteered with over 50 hospice patients who were transitioning to the other side. Both Fred and Marilyn were featured in a film by Paramount Pictures regarding their after death visits and communications with their son, Eric, entitled “Beyond Chance: Could It Be ” The film was shown worldwide to over 50 million people in their own language. Go to the website zimstories.com if you want to see the film. Hospice patients even came back with verbal messages to Fred after their death.
Fred asks that you say a silent prayer for his remaining family and live the remainder of your life helping others. He looks forward to seeing all of you when it’s your turn to cross over.
Any donations may be made to First Health Hospice, 150 Applecross Rd., Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be made at:
www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 22, 2019