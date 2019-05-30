|
Freeda Marlene Gawne (nee Nash), 77, of Vermilion, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness.She was born May 31, 1941 in Lodi and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 36 years moving from Berlin Heights. Marlene worked as a supervisor for Lorain Products for 30 years retiring in 2001. She had also worked for Ponderosa and Walmart. Marlene was passionate about nature and being in the outdoors. She loved camping and was a member of Country Road Sam's Chapter 47 which was affiliated with Good Sam Camp Grounds. She also enjoyed cooking, boating, gardening, crafts, horses, and her dog, Buddy.She is survived by her father, Paul (Marlys) Nash of Eustis, FL; her daughters, June Gawne of Vermilion and Judith (Robert) Cerreto of Amherst; grandson, Ken (Melissa) Watson; step-grandsons, Matthew and Nicholas Cerreto; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Brandon, Elizabeth, and Isaac; her sister, Paula McKenna of Oak Hill, FL; and Roger Nash of Jemison, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter H. Gawne; mother, Marilyn (nee Shick) Dennison; and her brother, Richard Nash.The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Inurnment will take place Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain.The family suggests memorial contributions to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 31, 2019