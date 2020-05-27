French “Onion” Crisp, 81 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, following a full and meaningful life.He was born December 5, 1938, in Dana, Kentucky where he was raised. French came to Lorain in 1959, before moving to Vermilion in 1962, where he had resided until his passing,He was employed at Ford Motor Company in Lorain for thirty-two years as a Foreman and Lineman before retiring in 1991. During his lifetime he loved to be outdoors. Along with farming locally, he especially enjoyed assisting a local farmer with his fields. He enjoyed running his coon dogs over the years. He was a member of the Coon Club.Survivors include his wife of sixty years Lillie Crisp (nee: Young); his daughter RIta Hoyt (Mark) of Lorain; and son Douglas Crisp (Sylvia) of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; his grandchildren Azrey Crisp and Austin Crisp; sisters Coney Conn of Dana, Kentucky, Kizie Cradock (Art) of Lithia Springs, Georgia and Katherine Akers of Pompton Lakes, New Jersey; as well as many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brother Arnold Crisp; and parents Ezra and Sadie Crisp (nee: Conn).Private family funeral services will be held at Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst, Ohio. PUBLIC LIVE STREAMING of the funeral service will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. by selecting the live stream tab to gain access. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Rugby Cemetery.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempel funeral home.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.