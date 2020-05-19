Gabor Kinal passed away peacefully on May 18, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1934, in Budapest, Hungary. He married his wife, Eva, and came to the United States in 1956, making his home in Michigan, and later moving to Columbia Station, OH. He was an auto painter by trade and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and caring for his home and family. Gabor was a man of much generosity with his stories, jokes, love, and immeasurable kindness. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva. He was the beloved father of Thomas (Debi) and Gabriel. He was "Nagy Papa" to Danielle, Natalie, Jordan, and Kristen. He is brother to Laci (Marika), Janos (Ica), Jutka (Laszlo), and the late Toni (Ica). God bless him, may he rise on The Lord’s Day and be counted worthy. Lots of love Dad, from all of us. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For further information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.bognerfamilyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Bogner Family Funeral Home, North Ridgeville.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 19 to May 23, 2020.