Gabriel Hardnett, 88, of Lorain, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center. He was born March 18, 1930, in Woodland, Georgia, and was a resident of Lorain since 1952.He retired from U.S. Steel as a pipefitter in June 1993, after almost 41 years of service, and was a member of New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church of Lorain.Gabriel loved listening to music, doing word search puzzles, watching baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians, and sitting on his stoop enjoying the sunshine.He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Mary Ann Brisby (Curtis) and Betty J. Spraggins, of Lorain; a brother, Preston Hardnett of Newnan, Georgia; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Gabriel was preceded in death by his parents, Abraham Hardnett Sr. and Mary A. Hardnett (nee Reese); brothers, Fred D., Jasper L., Willie F., Major, Abraham Jr., and Walter Hardnett; a sister, Minnie Dowd (nee Hardnett). A viewing will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at New Bethel Primitive Baptist Church, 3880 Dayton Ave., Lorain. Rev. Tyrone Holley, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 28, 2019
