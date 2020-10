Galen G. Brubaker Sr. (1926-2020) and Lois A. Brubaker (1935-2020) Galen G. Brubaker Sr. 94, passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2020 at Twilight Gardens in Norwalk, Ohio. He is survived by his son Galen Brubaker Jr (Radonna), His sister-Miriam Mellon (Art), And 4 step daughters.Lois Ann Brubaker (née Hoffman) 84, passed on October 20th, 2020 of a lengthy illness at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Ohio. Lois is survived by 4 daughters-Belinda Mason (Danny), Tina Brouse (Terry), Jackie Bosier, Lonnie Shaffer (Dow), and stepson Galen Brubaker Jr (Radonna). As well as, ten grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and cousins. Per their request, there will be no visitation or services and Walker-Eastman-Heydinger Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



