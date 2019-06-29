|
Gary Dennis Orlandi, age 81, a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at his home after a brief illness.He was born on May 9, 1938 in Lorain, Ohio to William and Maria (nee Giacobbe) Orlandi. Gary was a 1956 graduate of Lorain High School.Gary made his career in sales for the Fuller Brush Company serving the Lorain and Amherst area for more than 40 years. Gary was well known throughout the community and cherished the friendships he made along the way. He also was employed as a shoe salesman for Januzzi Shoes in Lorain.He was a member of the Church of St. Peter, Lorain. He enjoyed playing cards, word puzzles, being in the outdoors and watching college football and bowling on television. He was an avid bowler and in his earlier years he enjoyed coaching baseball. He had a love for animals and enjoyed having his own pets. Spending time with his family brought him much enjoyment, especially their monthly pasta dinners.Gary is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen (nee Ross) Orlandi; children: Michelle (James) Burchfield, of Ashland, Marc (Tina) Orlandi, of El Paso, TX, Matthew (Stacy) Orlandi, of Sheffield Lake, Martin (Valerie) Orlandi, of Amherst, and Michael Orlandi, of Lorain; grandchildren: Lauren, Amber, Jaden, and Logan; brother, William Orlandi; and his sister, Teri Campana.He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Maria Orlandi.The Orlandi family will receive friends on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral center followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. Rev. Father Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Gary to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035, or to the Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Ave. Lorain, Ohio 44053. Online condolences may be left for the family atwww.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on June 30, 2019