Gary Dewayne Howington, age 72 and a resident of Lorain, passed away Friday,September 27, 2019 at Mercy Regional Medical Center, Lorain, after a longillness.He was born November 13, 1946, in Beckley, West Virginia. Gary was raisedin Cleveland and later moved to Lorain. During the 1960s he served in theUnited States Army. Gary retired as a security guard from the Ford MotorCompany, Avon Lake. His interests include watching tennis, playing tennis,shooting pool, his computer, and most of all, spending time with his family.Gary is survived by his wife Jo-Ann (nee Thoen) Howington, his two sons,Dewayne (Sue) and Brian (Gina); grandsons, Alex and Logan, and his formerwife and friend, Wanda Howington.He was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Effie and LesterSihock.Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 29, 2019