Gary J. Sell, 84, of Westlake, formerly of Sheffield Lake and Zephyrills, FL, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Gardens of Westlake surrounded by his loving family.He was born to parents Jay and Dorothy Sell on August 22, 1934 in Cleveland, OH.Gary was a proud military veteran that served 4 years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He was employed by the Ford Motor Company for 30 years. He was a former Sheffield lake Councilman. He enjoyed camping, traveling and fishing.He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Louise (nee White); loving children, Dana Jo Harral (Ron) and Robin Hale (Robert); cherished grandchildren, Stephanie (Tom), Robert (Alex), Jessica, William (Amanda), Adrienne, Thomas (Danielle) and Trisha; 16 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; and his dear brother, Daniel Sell (Kris).Preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Dorothy Sell.Friends may call on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. for a visitation at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH 44012. Interment will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2019