The children of Gary James and Dorothy Ann Wagner of Wellington, both 77, announce that they recently passed after being married more than 56 years. Gary died Monday, April 6, 2020, at home. Born on September 20, 1942, he was the son of the late Leroy and Bernice Wagner. Dorothy (nee Wojciechowski) died Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Laurels of New London. Born on March 4, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Adam and Dorothy Wojciechowski. Both were graduates of Avon High School and moved to the Wellington area in the early 70s. The couple loved to travel with their family to Mackinac Island and go over the Mackinac Bridge. They also liked visiting Sauder Village, Auburn car museums, flea markets, and antique stores together. Gary retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2019 after more than 50 years. He had the ability to fix anything and was an accomplished woodworker. Dorothy was a homemaker who was an avid gardener, loved to sew and make crafts. Most of all they cherished their family and the time spent with them. Survivors include children, Rick (Billie Jo) Wagner, of Espyville PA, Peggy (Dan) Goodell, of Oberlin, Troy Wagner, of Van Wert, and Penny (James) Niday of Swanton; grandchildren, Brian Neff, Daniel, Laura, and Jasmine Wagner; great-granddaughters, Daisy and Dolly; and Gary’s sister, Linda Wagner. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, David Wagner, and Dorothy was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Wojciechowski. The family would like to thank the Eastman Funeral Home who assisted the family with arrangements, the Laurels of New London, SouthernCare Hospice and Dr. Jeffrey Harwood for the wonderful care they gave Dorothy. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com
.