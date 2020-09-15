Gary James Smith, 84, of Wellington, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at his home. He was born February 10, 1936, in Elyria, and was a graduate of Elyria High School. Gary worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors. He was a fisher of men, and could talk to anyone at length about Jesus and was an evangelist at heart. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Judy (nee Wolfe); daughters, Kim (David) Stanic of LaGrange, Jennifer (Michael) Kelch of Dayton, KY; sons, Scott (Judy) of Kipton, OH, Shawn (Lee Ann) of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Brian Smith, Elizabeth (Vince) Smith, Natalie Stanic, Madalynne (Jordan) Fitzgerald, Harrison Stanic, Olivia Smith and Jude Smith; brother, Jim of Statesboro, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Maxine Smith (nee Gott); sister, Judy Sexton; brother, Gerald. Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 38475 Chestnut Ridge Rd. (at St. 57), Elyria 440-322-4626, (per CDC guidelines social distancing will be observed. MASKS ARE REQUIRED. Burial Private. A Celebration of Life will be held 4 p.m. Friday, September 18, 2020, at the Kipton Community Church, 511 Church St., Kipton, OH 44049. In lieu of flowers, family suggests those who wish may make donations to Mercy New Life Hospice, 3500 Kolbe Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.laubenthalmercado.com
.