|
|
Gary Lee Phillips, age 71 of Oberlin passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving wife of 48 years, Donna (nee Miller) and his family.He was born on February 12, 1948 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania to Ira and Martha Phillips.He enlisted with the United States Army in 1966 where he advanced to the rank of Sargeant in the Vietnam War. He was Honorably discharged in 1969. He was very proud of his military service.Gary retired from the Ford Motor Company in 2007 where he worked for 41 years in the Paint Automation Department.He was a successful drag car racer and spent many summers at Norwalk Raceway. He was a member of the Vermilion Fish and Game Club. Gary was an avid fisherman and hunter who enjoyed sharing these times with his many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and grandchildren.Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Donna (nee Miller) Phillips; son, Brian (Renee) Phillips; daughter, Melissa (Eugene) Unger; grandchildren, Kayla, Elizabeth, and Le Ann Unger, and Austin and Corbin Phillips; brothers, Rev. Roy Phillips, and Raymond Phillips; and his sisters, Bonita Weiss, and Donna Wald.He was preceded in death by his parents Ira and Martha Phillips; brother, Clifford Phillips; and his sister, Sandra.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 25. at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral center followed by interment at New Russia Twp. Cemetery.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019