Gary W. Ward, 59, of Columbus, formerly of Lorain, departed this life on February 11, 2019 after a sudden illness.He was born on September 27, 1959, in Lorain, Ohio, and graduated from Admiral King High School in 1978. He then joined the U.S. Marine Corps and attended training camp in Paris Island, South Carolina and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California.Gary enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, and tennis. He was a professional sports enthusiast, especially all Cleveland teams. Living in Columbus during the football season, you could always hear him saying, “O-H!” and waiting on your response, “I-O!”He leaves to mourn his passing two daughters, Shalonda Ward and Alexia Davis of Lorain; grandson, Julius Ward; his father, Julius Ward of Lorain; brothers, Alphonso Williams of Tucson, Arizona and Sherman Ward of Lorain; sisters, Margaret R. Osborne of Columbus, Ohio, Tinnie A. Ward of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Anita Brooks of Little Rock, Arkansas; a brother-in-law, Roosevelt Osborne III of Columbus, Ohio; and a host of other relatives and friends.Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Ward; sister, Jacqueline Pool (nee Ward); paternal grandfather, Arthur Ward; step-grandfather, Howard Noble; and grandmother, Tennie Noble; maternal grandparents, Margaret and Nathan Williams, Sr.Visitation will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Living Word Church, 658 E. Erie Ave., Lorain. Rev. Alfred Gilchrist, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church, will officiate. Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 27, 2019