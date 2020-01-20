|
Gary William Wiencke, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Autumn Aegis Retirement Community in Lorain, Ohio. He was born August 23, 1938 to Ellsworth and Gladys (nee Pember) Wiencke in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated in 1956 from Berlin Heights High School and came to Lorain in 1957. From 1956 to 1962, he was part of the Army Reserves, obtaining the rank of Corporal. He worked for American Ship Building from 1956 until 1959 and had various other positions for companies such as Great Lakes Towing, Ripple Motors and Lee Wilson Engineering. Gary was also the owner and operator of Quik as a Wink carpet cleaning in Lorain for 35 years, retiring in 2008. He was member of the former First Congregational United Church of Christ in Lorain and a member of Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Amherst. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing and reading. Surviving are his daughters, Julie Bober of Sheffield Village, Jenny (Tim) Riddle of Cornell, Illinois, Jan (Chris) Bailey of Elyria and Jill (Brian) Kanyike of Uganda, Africa; grandchildren, Dean Aaron, David, Jesse, Rafe, Lillian, Luke, Laylee and Liana; great-grandchildren, Cole, Logan and Olivia; a brother, Chris Wiencke; and a sister, Mary Sartor. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Phyllis “Susie” (nee Bohn) Wiencke in 2018; his parents; a brother, Charles Wiencke; and sisters, Judy Wiencke and Dorothy Thoms. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be Monday, February 3 at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Brian Burke, pastor of Community Congregational United Church of Christ, Amherst will officiate. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 29, 2020