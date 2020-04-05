|
|
Gene R. Fee, 87, of Vermilion, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a brief illness.He was born April 27, 1932 in Rose Hill, VA and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 54 years moving from Georgia.Gene owned and operated Fee Builders for 37 years retiring in 2005.He was a member of Firelands Baptist Church, Wakeman, Gideons International, and the Home Builders Association. Gene supported many Christian and World Vision Missions.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, June Fee of Vermilion; sons, Gary (Linda) Fee of Fresno, CA and David (Sandy) Fee of Vermilion; and his brothers, Willis K. Fee of Waynesville and Jack (Kathryn) Ross Fee of Rossville, GAHe was preceded in death by his parents, Burgess and Leola (nee Hensley) Fee and his brothers, Kenneth, Hilliard, and Jim. Private family services will be held with burial at Lee Memorial Gardens, Pennington Gap, VA.The family suggests memorial contributions to Samaritan's Purse or Firelands Baptist Church.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 6, 2020