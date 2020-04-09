|
|
Geneva E. "Gean" Drost (nee Winemiller), age 95. Beloved wife of the late Richard; mother of Carol Shuttleworth (Ken) and Robert Cutlip (Cynthia); step-mother of Diane Lorence, Richard and the late Kathleen; grandmother of Tammy Knull and Melissa Cutlip; great-grandmother of Stephanie Knull; sister of Robert, Virginia Barber and the late Luther, Don, Richard and Roger; aunt and friend of many; former spouse of the late William Cutlip. Gean was a 40-year candy maker for Faroh's Candies in Lorain. She passed away April 9, 2020. All services private for the family. Entombment Resthaven Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd., Lorain, OH 44053. www.chambersfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 13, 2020