|
|
Genevieve "Jennie" Crlenjak (nee Magnuszewski), age 94, of Amherst, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain, after a short illness. She was born June 25, 1925 in Neffs, Ohio, and has been a resident of Amherst for 63 years, after moving from Lorain in 1956. In her earlier years, Jennie worked as a secretary at United States Steel, Price Insurance Agency, and the Social Security Administration. Jennie was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed travel, cooking, sewing, and music. She also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, bird watching, and following all Cleveland sports teams along with the Ohio State University and Notre Dame University. She also was a fan of "Jeopardy." She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst, where she was involved in the Altar & Rosary Society and other church functions over the years. She was also a member of Catholic Golden Agers. Survivors include her daughter, Mary A. Crlenjak, of Florence, Ma.; sons, John and James, of Amherst; along with grandsons, Alex, serving in the U.S. Air Force in Anchorage, Ak., and Samuel, of Amherst. Jennie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Crlenjak (1986); her parents, Anton and Helen Magnuszewski; brothers, John, Stanley, Edward; and her sister, Celia. Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Amherst. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 1, 2019