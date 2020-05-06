Genevieve Simashkevich
Genevieve Simashkevich (nee Dlugosz), a lifelong resident of Amherst, born December 23, 1919, passed away on May 5, 2020, at age 100. Genevieve (Jane) had a long history in food service. She was employed as a night supervisor at the Ohio Turnpike Plaza. Later, she was the head cook at Powers Elementary School in Amherst until her retirement in 1984. She was married for 68 years to Peter. Together, they enjoyed playing cards at Catholic Golden Agers, bingo, traveling, gardening, boating, and fishing. Jane also enjoyed cooking and crocheting doilies. She is survived by her four daughters, Linda (James) Stang of Grafton, Sharon (Walter) Chapman of Cleveland Heights, Paula Dulski of Venice, Florida, and Marianne (Myron) Manasterski of Ocala, Florida. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, Diane Thiebaud of Wooster, Deborah Siffert of Elyria, Judy Sargent of North Ridgeville, Jim Stang of Elyria, Brenda Wacker of Westlake, Pete Chapman of Columbus, Jeff Chapman of Rocky River, Christine Manasterski of Florida; 13 great-grandchildren, Kristen Newton of Wooster, Allison Beck of Wooster, Emily and Lauren Siffert of Elyria, Kayla Stang of Elyria, Sarah and Lucy Sargent of North Ridgeville, Megan, Madeline and Liam Wacker of Westlake, Asher, Genevieve and Elena of Rocky River; and her brother, Ronald Dlugosz of Lorain. She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Simashkevich; her parents, Frank and Anna Dlugosz; her siblings, Josephine Attie, Joseph Dlugosz, Alfred Dlugosz, Walter Dlugosz, Ann Super and Stanley Tokarz. Private graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery by the family. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, OH 44001. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Genevieve Simashkevich. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Morning Journal from May 6 to May 8, 2020.
