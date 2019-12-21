Home

Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
VFW Post 6273
42369 Oberlin Elyria Road
Elyria, OH
View Map
George A. Farkosh


1944 - 2019
George A. Farkosh Obituary
George A. Farkosh, age 75, of Elyria, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center following a lengthy illness. Born April 23, 1944 in Somerset, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Somerset High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. George worked as an electrician for 30 years at Lorain Works US Steel, retiring in 1995. Prior to this, he worked for Fruehauf Trailer in Lorain. He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union Local 1104 and AA for over 45 years. George enjoyed hunting, fishing and gambling and he trained race horses for over 30 years. Surviving is his son, Frank, of Amherst; step-sons, Bill and Chuck, both of Columbia, MO; granddaughter, Cassidy Farkosh; great-granddaughters, Natalie and Nova; brothers, Kenneth, of Amherst and Dennis, of Somerset, PA; sisters, Bernadine Baker, of Louisville, KY and Rita Ann Gulish, of Amherst. He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Barbara (nee Kerr) Farkosh in 2013; a granddaughter, Ashley Farkosh; parents, Andrew and Mary (nee Gonda) Farkosh; and brothers, Paul, John, Carl, Donald, Guy, Francis and James. A celebration of George’s life will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the VFW Post 6273, 42369 Oberlin Elyria Road in Elyria. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences to the family, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 22, 2019
