George A. Georgas, 81, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a lengthy illness. George was 15 years old when he came to America alone from his hometown of Kiato in Corinth, Greece. He didn’t speak English nor did he have any money, just a piece of paper with the name of a family contact in Ohio. He made his way from New York’s Ellis Island to Lorain where he resided for the remainder of his life. George loved his hometown and his Greek heritage but he was also a proud U.S. citizen. He immediately started work at the Pleasant Restaurant. He then joined the U.S. Army where he was assigned to work as a cook because of his restaurant experience. It was there that George perfected his cooking skills. With the Army, he traveled to Tokyo and Iwo Jima just after the Korean War. After returning from the Army he met Koula Kiousis at the Tivoli Theater in Downtown Lorain. They married and had three children. George worked as a tow motor operator for the Ford Motor Company Lorain Assembly plant. After retiring from Ford, he sold real estate for several years. He then began his last and most rewarding career at The Original Garden Basket where he worked as a partner alongside his son, Andy, for over 20 years. George was a devoted husband and father. His family was the most important thing in his life. He was happiest when he was in the company of his children and grandchildren. George lovingly cared for his wife, Koula, at home for many years while she battled dementia even after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. George was full of positivity, faith, great strength, and grace. He was patient, kind, respectful, and fair-minded. George enjoyed gardening and excelled at growing vegetables. He was an excellent cook who loved making delicious meals for his family. George had a long-standing interest in the stock market. He enjoyed studying it and making strategic investments. He also enjoyed walking, hunting, and regular coffee and conversation with his friends. He was an active lifelong member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and the Order of AHEPA. He is survived by his daughters, Connie Matlin (Albert) of Oberlin and Anastasia “Stacy” Acord (Marcus) of New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Elaine Georgas of Lorain; as well as his grandchildren, Anastasia Matlin, Peter Georgas, Arianna Acord and Aristotelis Acord; his sisters, Georgia Boumis of Lorain and Dina Rallis of Greece; and his brother, Alex Georgas of Amherst; as well as six nephews. George was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Koula; his son, Andy; and his parents, Andreas and Anastasia. George’s family wishes to express their sincere and heartfelt appreciation to his longtime personal caregivers, Angie Kuhar and Rey Galindo. They would also like to thank the staff at Avon Oaks Caring Community for providing excellent care and support to the family. A private service and burial were held due to COVID-19. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd., Lorain, OH 44053. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.