On April 29, 2019, George C. Findish, loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away at the age of 85. He was cared for in his final days at Autumn Aegis Nursing Home and the Sprenger Hospice staff. George was born on July 19, 1933 in Windber, PA, the youngest of 12 children of Slovak immigrants, Andrew and Elizabeth Findish (nee Mocak). After graduating from Windber High School, George joined the Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. Following family and searching for work, George moved to Lorain in 1955. On June 7, 1958, he married Natalie Kacher, who survives him. Together, they raised four children, Robert (Deb), Ronald (Carolyn), Randal, and Marie Schroeder (Jeff). George lived his life according to his priorities – God, family, work. He was an active member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church, serving faithfully as a choir member and leading the Holy Name Society, where he served as president for many years. He was a past Holy Name Man-of-the-Year and Lorain County Deanery Man-of-the-Year. He is currently a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. He was a member for many years of the American Slovak Club, where he eventually served as Director. He was also a member and President of the St. John/Holy Trinity Lodge #228. George worked at Ford Motor Company for 40 years, where he was affectionately known as the “singing Polack.” Singing was his way of life; singing through his work days, church, home, yard work, and every other free moment. He loved composing his own songs and sharing with anyone who would listen or sing along with him. George was a wonderful father who led by example of hard work, faith, and unconditional love. Besides his wife and children, George is survived by seven grandchildren, Ryan, Lauren, and Lea Findish; Sophie, Ella, Ava, and Jake Schroeder; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Millie Molnar and Agnes Bilich. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, John, Joseph, and Andrew Findish, and Mary Danko, Betty Mauger, Helen Kurowski, Anna Jubick, Susan Pepon, and Margaret Gleto. The family will receive friends Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway, Lorain. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral chapel, followed by prayer services at 10:30 a.m. The mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Craig Hovanec, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain where military honors will be conducted by AMVETS Post #32 of Elyria. Memorial contributions can be made to the needs of St. Peter Parish, 3501 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH 44052. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 1, 2019