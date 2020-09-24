George D. Colley, 68, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital at the Richard E. Jacobs Campus in Avon following a long illness. Mr. Colley was born in Elyria on July 21, 1952, the son of the late George and Bertha (nee Sprinkle) Colley. He was a 1970 graduate of Admiral King High School. Following his 40 years of service manufacturing steel at Republic Technologies Inc., he retired and went to work at A.G.C. He was a long time donor to Vitalant, (formerly Life Share). He was a member of the United Steel Workers Union and the Beavercreek Sportsman's Club. Mr. Colley enjoyed reading, modeling (boats, cars, ships, etc.), jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles and yard work. George is survived by his wife of 47 years, Georganne (nee Gibson) Colley; son, Dennis, (Melanie) Colley of Columbus; grandson, Kellan Colley; brother, Timothy Colley; his entire foster families, son, Raymond Wade, of Lorain, daughter, Mary (Kris) Kramp, and grandchildren, Ben Kramp, Simon Kramp, and Mark Kramp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Colley. Friends may call on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Funeral services will be Monday, September 28, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with burial to follow in Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon, Ohio. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
