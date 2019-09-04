Home

George D. Shuck, Jr., age 57, and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. George was born in Lorain, January 22, 1962, to the late George D. Shuck, Sr. and Vonda "Bobbie" K. (nee Barnhouse) Shuck. He was a graduate of Admiral King High School. Following graduation, George enlisted and served in the United States Army. For over 40 years, George was employed in the retail grocery industry as a department manager, retiring in August 2019. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and socializing with friends and family. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Anna L. (nee Hensley) Shuck; four children, David (Debbie) Spieker, of Brook Park, Paul (Kerry) Spieker, of Sullivan, Wayne (Staci) Spieker, of North Carolina, Jennifer (Jay) Valentine, of Lorain; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Belinda (Norm) Kernell, Debra Dittmer, Connie Kay, all of Lorain; his brother, Rob Shuck, of Lorain; and step-sister, Bobbi (Kent) Stevens, of Florida. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his step-mother, Billie Shuck. Family will receive friends 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 5, 2019
