George G. Llewellyn Jr. 90, of Vermilion Ohio passed away Monday April 13, 2020 of natural causes at Mill Manor Nursing Home in Vermilion, Ohio. He was born on July 8th, 1929 in Lorain Ohio.George was a Lifelong member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Lorain. He graduated from Lorain High School and then graduated from GMI (General Motors Institute) in Michigan.He was a member of the Black River Masonic Lodge #756 (Past President), Kiwanis Club (Past President), Al Koran Temple Shrine, Lorain County Shrine (awarded Sir Noble Knight), Loyal Order of Moose, Lorain Jaycees; awarded Young Man of the Year in 1956 and 1958. He was past President of the Lorain Advisory Board of the Salvation Army, member of the Black River Historical Society, Lorain County Hall of Fame, Lorain Great Lakes Historical Society, Lorain Country Club, Red Baron Club, Central Business Association., Ohio Auto Dealers Association, Lorain County Auto Dealers Association (Past President), Lorain Port Authority, Lorain City Hall Committee, past President of the American Red Cross and a longtime member of the Senior Fellowship Club.George loved to golf and boat. He was a member of the Interlake Yachting Association, member of the Put-In-Bay Yacht Club and was a Past Commodore of the Lorain Yacht Club.George was the President of the family business Llewellyn Pontiac in Lorain which was started by his father George Sr. in 1919 (The Llewellyn Motor Car Co.) It won many awards over the years for customer service. He treated everyone that worked there like a member of the Family and even today many people remember going there for their automotive needs. While there you would usually hear George singing or whistling with a big smile and he always remembered your name. He and good friend, Bunkie Knudson spear headed the Automotive Hall of Fame. Survivors include longtime partner, Jean Chrulski of Vermilion; daughter, Eva Llewellyn of Lorain; daughter, Pamela (Michael) Hoffman of Auburn GA and son, George “Bear” (Cindy) Llewellyn III of Vermilion; grandson, Noah Llewellyn and granddaughter, Lindsey Llewellyn. George was preceded in death by his first wife of 38 years, Evelyn nee Harris; parents, George and Leona (nee Jumont) Llewellyn and his sister, Sandra Llewellyn Freeman. Due to the current conditions services are private. A Memorial Service is being planned for later and will be announced in the newspaper and online. The family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital (Online www.donate.lovetotherescue.org, (NOTE: if making a donation on the Shriner’s website, please designate confirmation email to be sent to [email protected], otherwise the family dosen’t get notification of your contribution)) or by mail: , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa FL 33607 or First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1019 West 5th Street Lorain Ohio 44052. Arrangements are being handled by the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain, Ohio.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020