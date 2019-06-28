|
|
Dr. George H. Carlson, 93, passed away on June 24, 2019 at the Elizabeth Scott long-term care community in Maumee, Ohio. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 6, 1925 and graduated from Mayfield High School in 1943.He enlisted in the U.S. Army shortly after graduation and went in on February 6, 1944. He was a combat infantryman serving with General George S. Patton’s 3rd Army, responsible for the portable one-man machine gun. George said he was selected for that weapon because he was the biggest one in his squad. He served for 26 months with most of that in the European Theatre with the 329 Thunderbolt regiment of the 83rd Ohio Division. George graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry in 1949. He was a member of the Tomb and Key Honorary Fraternity. He served his internship in Minneapolis, MN from 1951 through 1953, which is where he also met his future wife, Doris Frosig. He was a past president of the Lorain County Optometric Society and a member of the Ohio State and National Association as well. He was a member of the Avon Lake Kiwanis Club for 38 years, serving on the Board of Directors. George retired on September 1, 1987 from a blessed optometric practice in Avon Lake, Ohio. He was an avid sports enthusiast enjoying going to automobile races of all kinds starting with the Indy 500 in 1948 and attending high school, college and professional football games.George was deeply cherished by his family and devoted to his entire family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who lived a full life. He will be sadly missed. He was loved and respected by many. Survivors include his beloved wife, Doris (Frosig) to whom he was married for 66 years; and his sister, Ellen (George) Eickenberg; sons, Glenn (Kim) Carlson, Paul (Debbie) Carlson, Bruce (Melisa) Carlson; and daughter, Jane (Clifford) Hunt; grandchildren, Kristin, Greg, Angela, Alexa, Josh, Kaj, Callie, Chase, Scott, twins, Faith and Daniel, Morgan, and Gavin; and two great-grandchildren, Rylee and George. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Agnus (nee Eckbloom) Carlson and grandchild, Kevin Carlson. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 6, from 10 to 11 a.m. with the service to immediately follow at Hope Community Church, 3033 Middleton Road, Hudson, Ohio, with Pastor Jerry Witt presiding. Memorial contributions can be made to Hope Community Church in Hudson, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 30, 2019