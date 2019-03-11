Home

George Habib Shakkour Obituary
George Habib Shakkour, age 68, beloved husband of Georgette (nee Farhat) for 34 years; loving father of Rania Lupia (Michael), Abir (Steve), and Habib (Brittanie); dearest grandfather of Indy; son of the late Habib and Mariam; brother of Jamilah, Samira, Naame, Mona, Afaf, and Sami; loving uncle and dear friend of many. George, a hardworking man, always took care of his family. He earned Masters’ Degrees in Engineering and Business Administration, was always well-dressed, a great dancer, enjoyed writing poetry and playing cards. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Elias Church, 8023 Memphis Ave., Brooklyn, OH 44144. Funeral service at St. Elias Church, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends received at Ripepi Funeral Home, 5762 Pearl Rd., Parma, Wednesday, 5 to 8 p.m. with a Trisagion service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
