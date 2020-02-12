|
|
George Hermann Rhodes, 58, of Wellington, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Amman, Jordan.Born on January 2, 1962 in Berlin, Germany, he was the son of the late Robert and Siglinda Rhodes. George grew up in Columbus where he graduated from high school and then went into the United States Air Force.After his time in the Service George became an air traffic controller and later an air flow specialist. George worked all over the world, training air traffic controllers in Bagdad to the Bermuda. He had done work in Jordan to help build routes around war zones to keep air traffic moving in those regions. George loved his job and viewed it more as a hobby and he has truly left a void in the airspace community. Apart from his time directing air traffic, George enjoyed racing cars, and had built his own drag racing cars. He was very handy and could do just about anything he set his mind to. He will be remembered as a loving father, husband, and grandfather and an all around good guy. Survivors include his loving wife of 22 years, Teresa (nee Gipson) Rhodes; daughters Samantha (Michael Sherrill), of Amherst, Jennifer (Ricky) Pagan, of Mansfield, Sandy (Andy) Sadowski, of Wellington, and Jessica (Doug) Mullins, of Wakeman; 12 grandchildren; siblings, Robert Rhodes, and Susan Berneaud.George was preceded in death by his brother, Timmy. Friends and family will be received on Saturday, February 15, from 2 until the time of services beginning at 3 p.m. at Norton-Eastman Funeral Home, 370 South Main, Wellington. Rev. Dave Munger will officiate and Military Honors will follow the service.Expressions of sympathy may be directed online at www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 13, 2020